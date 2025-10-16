Fayette County resident wins $437K from online Pennsylvania Lottery game

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery said a Fayette County resident has won a ticket worth more than $437,000.

The player won the ticket on the MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT game.

The game contributes to the lottery’s High Rise Jackpot.

Online players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets.

The lottery encourages the use of set time limits, deposit limits and spending limits.

