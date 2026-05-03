Pittsburgh firefighters who made ultimate sacrifice honored in newly unveiled memorial

PITTSBURGH — A new memorial in Hazelwood honors Pittsburgh firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The memorial stands outside the Firefighters Union Hall and commemorates the 138 firefighters who’ve died in the line of duty over the years.

Channel 11 first told you about the planned memorial back in 2024. It’s been in the works for the last three years, until its unveiling on Saturday.

Among those give remarks during the ceremony was Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“By etching their names on the wall over there, we ensure their memories will never be forgotten, and will be a symbol of what real bravery looks like (as) each and every neighbor walks by,” Shapiro said.

Recognizing National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Shapiro has ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff on Sunday to honor Pennsylvania Firefighters who died in the line of duty.

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