Fayette County residents kick off summer at Yough River Rally

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — An event encouraging to get people outdoors and in the water wrapped up in Fayette County on Sunday.

The Yough River Rally was held in Connellsville. It started on Friday and ran through the weekend.

Organizers say the idea is to encourage people to get out and have some fun on the river.

The festival featured a kids’ fishing derby, a duck drop race and live music.

Some people even brought handmade boats out onto the water for the “Anything That Floats” competition. Organizers said one boat was designed to look like a bathtub with a shower and another one was made out of beer cans.

Local breweries were on hand for adults.

Money raised at the event goes towards Yough River Park maintenance and trout stocking.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group