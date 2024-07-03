Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammer impersonating lieutenant

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a phone scam where the caller is impersonating a lieutenant.

An alert said a scammer is calling residents and identifying themselves as Lt. Mason or Lt. Harris from the sheriff’s office.

The caller tells people that they have missed jury duty or have a warrant out for their arrest and will then ask for a specified amount of money to cover the fines, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office will never ask for money over the phone.

Officials are asking the public to not give their personal information over the phone and to not send money to the scammer.

