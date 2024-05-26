Local

Fayette County walk raises awareness of human trafficking in Pennsylvania

Fayette County human trafficking awareness walk

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — On Saturday, which was National Missing Children’s Day, people in Fayette County walked to raise awareness for human trafficking.

The Walk for the Last started at Yough Park in Connellsville and continued onto Route 119.

Organizers want people to know that human trafficking isn’t just a problem abroad, it’s also happening right here in Pennsylvania.

“We’re here to raise awareness and to let people know, and to kind of let them know what to look for, to be aware. When you’re out shopping, what are some things to look for, and how to keep your own kids safe,” Justin Fitz said.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline says more than 300 Pennsylvanians were victims of human trafficking in 2021.

