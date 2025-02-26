Fayette County woman accused of keeping deer as illegal pet

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is accused of trying to keep a wild deer as a pet in Fayette County.

According to a criminal complaint, a Pennsylvania Game Warden officer received a call about a white-tailed deer buck with a dog collar and ear tags in the area of Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township on Tuesday. A woman was in her vehicle, driving next to the animal, and trying to escort it back to a nearby house.

Officers learned that the woman was Tamara Shiery, 64, and said she was keeping the deer as a pet illegally in a fenced-in area around her house.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the animal had been castrated and altered to prevent its antlers from growing. It was being kept in a fenced-in area around Shiery’s house.

Police said Shiery refused to open the fence and allow them access to the animal multiple times and she was placed under arrest for interfering with a valid search warrant. The deer was taken into custody per the search warrant.

Anyone aware of sick, injured or abandoned wildlife is encouraged to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-742-9453.

