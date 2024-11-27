Local bartender accused of selling alcohol to underage people involved in serious crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A local bartender is accused of serving alcohol to underage people who were involved in a serious crash.

Court documents say Nicole Kalp, 44, of Indian Head, was a bartender at the Harbor Inn in Latrobe.

On June 14, two people were in a car that crashed into a tree. State police learned the people in the car were served at Harbor Inn, despite being underage.

Police say the owner reviewed surveillance video in July and determined that Kalp was bartending that night.

Kalp allegedly served the underage people nearly 20 cans of beer, including a six-pack.

One of the people involved was seen on surveillance video leaving the bar with the six-pack about an hour before the crash.

Kalp is charged with selling liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors and unlawful acts relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages.

