Fayette County Community Action hosts 10th annual Empty Bowls event

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) hosted their 10th annual Empty Bowls event on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

According to a release, there are over 20,000 people at risk of hunger and one in five children do not know when their next will be provided in Fayette County.

Empty Bowls runs completely though donations and all proceeds will go to support the 56 local food pantries FCCAA helps throughout the county.

FCCAA had hundreds of handcrafted ceramic bowls that were donated by local groups. During the event, each attendee got a handmade bowl to keep and they received soup, bread and a water.

For every dollar that was raised throughout the event, FCCAA can purchase $10 in food items.

