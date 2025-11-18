FBI arrests man accused of threatening to kill mail carrier, shoot up postal office

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — A local man is in prison after police say he threatened to kill a mail carrier and shoot up a postal office.

Thomas Dorn, 39, of Natrona Heights, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 counts of communicating interstate threats and threatening to assault and murder a federal official, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Investigators said he called a victim on Oct. 17 and left a detailed message including threats and ways he wanted to injure and kill that person and others.

Ten days later, he threatened to shoot his postal carrier and shoot up the post office, investigators say.

The FBI arrested Dorn at his house the next day. Agents found 11 guns, suppressors, scopes, magazines and ammunition while they were there.

Dorn is being held pending his trial because a judge deemed him a danger to the community.

