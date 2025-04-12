FBI Pittsburgh showcases annual Citizens Academy

PITTSBURGH — FBI Pittsburgh showcased their annual Citizens Academy Saturday.

According to FBI Pittsburgh, the academy offers insight to a number of things surrounding the FBI.

The Citizens Academy gives an inside look of the FBI to participants and shows what real techniques that are used during investigations. Participants also get to learn about what it takes to become a FBI employee as well as the international and domestic roles they play in protecting the American people.

Students got to enjoy hands-on experiences with the FBI’s Evidence Response Team and role played with the FBI’s SWAT Team.

To learn more about FBI Pittsburgh, click or tap here.

