FBI Pittsburgh warning residents of scams as holiday shopping season arrives

PITTSBURGH — It’s holiday shopping season and FBI Pittsburgh is warning residents of scams.

The FBI advises the public to watch out for non-delivery scams, non-payment scams, auction fraud and gift card fraud.

They offered the following tips for keeping yourself safe:

Before shopping online, secure all financial accounts with strong passwords or passphrases. The FBI recommends using different passwords for each financial account.

As usual, if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Buy directly from a secure and reputable website; steer clear of unfamiliar sites offering unrealistic discounts on brand-name merchandise.

Verify the legitimacy of buyers or sellers before making a purchase. If you’re using an online marketplace or auction website, check feedback ratings.

Avoid sellers and websites that demand payment solely through gift cards. Scammers also sometimes encourage shoppers to conduct wire transfers, allowing criminals to quickly receive illicit funds. Credit cards provide several layers of security against fraud and are typically the safest way to conduct online shopping.

Check bank and credit card statements routinely, including after making online purchases and in the weeks following the holidays.

Never give personal information like your date of birth or Social Security number to anyone you don’t know.

Always get a tracking number for items purchased online so you can make sure the shipment has occurred and you can follow the process.

If you become a victim of a scam, the FBI says to contact your bank immediately and contact your local police department. You should also file a complaint with the FBI’s IC3.

