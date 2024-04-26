FBI warning public of scam regarding debt for toll road services across several states

PITTSBURGH — Officials from the Pennsylvania Turnpike put out a warning regarding scams targeting tolling agencies across the country.

Channel 11 told you earlier this month about an ongoing texting scam from the “PA Turnpike Toll Services.”

Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a public service announcement regarding these scams after they received over 2,000 complaints from at least three states.

>> Text messages appearing to be from Pennsylvania Turnpike are a scam, officials say

The scam is allegedly moving from state to state. The texts claim the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls and contain almost identical language, the FBI said.

E-ZPass Interagency Group officials said that text messages claiming to be sent by “E-ZPass Toll Services” are fraudulent. Customers who receive these texts should delete them immediately and not click on any links.

“Scam attacks through emails and text messaging are on the rise in our country and protecting the safety of E-ZPass customer information is of paramount importance to us”, stated PJ Wilkins, EZPass Group Executive Director. “We will continue to work with our partnering states to alert our customers of any criminal activity that places them at risk, and we encourage E-ZPass customers to be vigilant in ensuring that their personal and financial information is not compromised by falling prey to these fraudulent schemes.”

Customers who have clicked the link and completed the form should immediately contact their financial institution and notify E-ZPass of any incorrect information posted on their accounts.

