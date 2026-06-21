Feasibility study to explore future possibilities for Penn State Fayette campus

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Fayette County leaders and community partners have launched a comprehensive feasibility study to evaluate future opportunities for the Penn State Fayette campus property.

The study, conducted by Fourth Economy, will explore how the Eberly Campus site can continue serving residents through education, workforce development and community engagement following Penn State’s announcement that the campus will cease operations.

The feasibility study will evaluate the physical campus, market conditions, workforce needs, educational opportunities, community priorities and potential future uses for the property.

Through stakeholder engagement, data analysis and strategic planning, the project aims to provide recommendations that can guide future investment and decision-making.

The Eberly Campus Transition Team has been meeting regularly with educational institutions, workforce training organizations, employers and community leaders since learning that the campus would close.

They say a central theme emerging from these discussions has been the need to preserve and expand affordable educational opportunities for Fayette County residents, while creating stronger pathways to employment, career advancement and lifelong learning.

Commissioner Chairman Scott Dunn said the closure of the Penn State campus, while presenting challenges, also creates an opportunity for Fayette County to think strategically about its future.

“This process is about ensuring that future generations have access to affordable education, workforce training and opportunities that allow them to build successful lives right here in Fayette County,” Dunn said.

Among the concepts being explored is the development of a Workforce, Education and Community Hub. This hub could support workforce training, adult education, dual-enrollment opportunities, credentialing programs, entrepreneurship, community programming and partnerships with educational institutions and training providers.

The concept also includes the potential for utilizing multiple educational institutions in a shared-space model. This would allow Fayette County residents access to a wider range of affordable educational and workforce training opportunities from a single location.

Financial support for the feasibility study has been secured entirely through contributions from private donors, businesses and philanthropic foundations. No taxpayer dollars are being used to fund the project.

While no final decisions have been made regarding the future use of the campus, county leaders believe the study is an important step toward identifying sustainable solutions that preserve educational opportunities, support workforce development and position Fayette County for long-term success.

The feasibility study is expected to begin in the coming weeks and will include opportunities for community engagement and stakeholder input.

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