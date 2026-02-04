Federal grand jury indicts Nicaraguan national accused of assaulting ICE officer in Pittsburgh

Local

PITTSBURGH — A federal grand jury has indicted a Nicaraguan national accused of assaulting an ICE officer in Pittsburgh.

Channel 11 told you about a confrontation between federal agents and a man in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood back in December. Cell phone video showed the struggle continuing for several minutes.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice said Darwin Alexander Davila-Perez, 33, had been indicted on a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

According to the indictment, the assault happened while Davila-Perez was being arrested for residing in the U.S. illegally, the DOJ says.

The Department of Homeland Security learned that Davila-Perez had tried to buy a gun, claiming to be a U.S. citizen, the DOJ says. The sale was denied, as federal law prohibits people without legal status from purchasing guns.

ICE officers tried to detain Davila-Perez, who “forcefully resisted,” backing his vehicle into an occupied law enforcement vehicle, the DOJ says.

Prosecutors say Davila-Perez ran from his vehicle, elbowed an officer in the face, tried to unholster their weapon, bit an officer’s arm and hit an officer in the forehead with a handcuff.

The DOJ says officers commanded Davila-Perez to stop and show his hands in both English and Spanish, though he continually resisted.

Officers reportedly suffered various injuries from the incident and required medical attention.

Davila-Perez could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine if convicted, the DOJ says.

