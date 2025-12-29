Federal judge in Pittsburgh quashes DOJ subpoena for UPMC gender-affirming care records

PITTSBURGH — A federal judge in Pittsburgh has stopped the federal government from forcing UPMC to hand over records regarding gender-affirming care.

In July, the Department of Justice subpoenaed more than 20 doctors and providers, including UPMC, who it says were involved in performing “transgender medical procedures on children.”

But on Tuesday, Chief United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon granted a motion to quash the DOJ’s subpoena.

In her order, Bissoon cited a similar case filed in Philadelphia, where a federal judge also struck down the government’s arguments.

“(The judge’s) ruling is not an outlier," Bissoon writes. “To the undersigned’s knowledge, no reported federal decision has ruled in the government’s favor.”

Bissoon did allow further briefing on potential anonymized records, which the government had said it would accept in a court filing on Dec. 16.

The deadline for the parties to file a brief is Jan. 16.

The motion to quash was filed by patients and former patients who received gender-affirming care from UPMC while minors, as well as their parents, Bissoon writes.

