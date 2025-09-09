Protesters gather at UPMC headquarters to demand gender-affirming care be reinstated to all patients

PITTSBURGH — Health care professionals and transgender rights activists gathered in front of UPMC’s headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh to call for change.

Demonstrators want the health system to resume gender-affirming care for patients under 19.

The movement was made up of some UPMC providers, Trans YOUniting and ACT UP Pittsburgh.

UPMC stopped providing care for those 18 and younger following an executive order from the White House.

“UPMC has thus far remained quiet; they are not answering questions from the press, they aren’t telling us barely anything and we are providers. We want to put pressure on them so they make a change and respond to what we are asking for,” said nurse Olivia Mincone.

In July, the Department of Justice subpoenaed more than 20 doctors and providers over gender-affirming care, including UPMC.

