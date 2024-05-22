Federal, local law enforcement highlight efforts to stop firearm thefts

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates is tracking stolen guns and efforts to stop the thefts before they happen. Chief Investigator Rick Earle sat down with federal and local law enforcement agencies on the front lines of this battle.

Earle learned a gun is stolen from a car in the U.S. every nine minutes — and that rate has tripled over the past decade.

Most of those guns are swiped by people ages 25 or younger.

“It’s a big problem,” said Eric DeGree, special agent in charge of ATF.

Six gun shops in western Pennsylvania were targeted by thieves in the past year. Gun stores in Oakdale, Wexford, New Kensington, New Castle, Mercer, and Franklin were all hit.

In two of those break-ins, the suspects rammed vehicles through the front doors.

Earle: Is this epidemic proportions?

Degree: I wouldn’t say epidemic, but, I mean, once is too many.

Agent DeGree said it’s a top priority of the agency.

“It’s absolutely one of the highest priorities that we do because we want to get these firearms back and prevent them from hurting innocent victims,” DeGree said.

Investigators made arrests in all six western Pennsylvania break-ins and recovered many of the stolen firearms.

Exclusive video shot by Channel 11 in February showed the ATF, Pennsylvania State Police, New Kensington police and local first emergency responders searching the Allegheny River for some of the guns stolen from the New Kensington store.

“This is just a sample of different varieties of firearms that we’ve recovered that were originally stolen,” DeGree said, who showed Earle an AK-47-style rifle, a revolver and several pistols, even one with an extended magazine.

DeGree said the overwhelming amount of firearms stolen are pistols.

It’s not just gun shops that are the target of these thefts.

“A common theme of stolen guns anymore has been from vehicles. We get more and more of that people are leaving their vehicles unlocked with guns in the vehicle,” said Det. Russell Cain of the City of Pittsburgh Police Firearms Tracking Unit.

Detective Cain recalled one case where a driver had three guns in his car, all stolen at the same time. Another man left a gun in a tree while he went to a bar, and it was stolen.

In the past five years, 1,600 guns have been reported stolen in the city.

“They’re not procuring those firearms for their own private collection. Those guns are going back out on the street to other individuals, convicted felons or drug dealers, other criminal elements which are causing havoc in our communities all across the Commonwealth,” DeGree said.

DeGree said the ATF works hand in hand with gun shop owners to beef up security and prevent burglaries.

“Very good lighting, video cameras, surveillance systems, stuff like that is overt and covert, discourages a lot of burglars,” DeGree said.

Local law enforcement officials also urge store owners to install barricades or metal bars and metal doors to deter smash-and-grabs using vehicles.

As for individual gun owners, law enforcement officials recommend trigger locks and safes.

“It’s a pistol safe, where you can put a couple pistols in there. There’s a lock, a key lock, but there’s also a combination,” DeGree said.

Earle learned that 11 states have laws on the books that require the safe storage of guns.

While Pennsylvania is not one of those states, legislation introduced last year would make it a felony if a gun is not secured and used in a crime or results in the death or injury of another person.

That bill is still in committee and has yet to make it to the House.

The ATF has set up a hotline, an email and a website for information on stolen firearms, and gun crimes. You can call 1-888-283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov or click here for more.

