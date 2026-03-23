Federal program that offers heating grants extends deadline to early May

Even as winter chill eases, the impact is often still felt on bills.

To ease the burden, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program has extended its deadline for heating assistance grants.

Peoples Natural Gas customers have until May 8, 2026, to apply for heating assistance grants ranging from $200 to $1,000.

Known as LIHEAP, the federally funded and state-run program provides one-time grants that are applied directly to a customer’s utility bill. The assistance is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and utility officials are urging eligible residents to apply before the program closes for the season.

“Many families still carry balances from the coldest months. LIHEAP can help clear that balance and give customers a fresh start heading into spring,” Rita Black said, a Peoples Natural Gas official.

Peoples Natural Gas says the sooner a customer applies for a grant, the better their chances are of receiving a grant.

“Grants of up to $1,000 go directly on a customer’s Peoples bill and applying is simple,” Black added. “We don’t want a single eligible customer to miss out.”

There are also several other support options outside of LIHEAP, and those programs can help customers manage their bills year-round. The options include:

Customer Assistance Program (CAP) — An income-based monthly payment plan, available year-round. Participants pay just 4–6% of their monthly income. A family of four earning up to $49,500 qualifies.

— An income-based monthly payment plan, available year-round. Participants pay just 4–6% of their monthly income. A family of four earning up to $49,500 qualifies. Dollar Energy Fund (DEF) Grants — One-time grants of up to $500 for customers facing financial hardship, available on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts.

— One-time grants of up to $500 for customers facing financial hardship, available on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts. Emergency Repair Program — A Peoples-funded program covering the full cost of repairing broken heating equipment or gas lines for eligible households.

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