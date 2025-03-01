FedEx cargo plane makes emergency landing in New Jersey after bird strike

A FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing following a bird strike on Saturday morning.

NBC News affiliate WCAU reports the incident happened just after 8 a.m., and the plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

A FedEx statement issued to WCAU said the plane, which was departing from Newark to Indianapolis, experienced a bird strike during takeoff. The crew quickly declared an emergency and returned to Newark.

Air traffic operations were briefly halted but have since resumed. No injuries were reported.

