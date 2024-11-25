Fellow firefighters, family give final salute to fallen Pittsburgh Battalion Chief John Walsh

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bagpipers played a moving tribute during a final salute at a viewing for fallen Pittsburgh Battalion Fire Chief John Walsh.

Family, friends and fellow firefighters showed up in the hundreds throughout the day at William Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township Sunday to pay their respects to the beloved firefighter and family man who died in the line of duty earlier this week.

“He was such a great guy and an awesome uncle,” said Rich Baur, Walsh’s nephew. “Today’s been really great seeing the support from the community. It’s been very helpful to our family.”

The 60-year-old battalion chief collapsed while commanding the scene of a house fire in East Hills Wednesday. Walsh later died at the hospital. His family believes he suffered a heart attack.

The firefighter served the department for 37 years. Family members said they’re humbled and honored by all the support, adding he was doing what he loved.

“He’s been a firefighter his whole life,” Baur said. “He loves to do it. It’s his passion.”

Those who knew and worked with Walsh at Fire Station 8 in East Liberty describe him as a loyal friend and mentor.

“His colleagues were saying he was an excellent leader, and he was an inspiration to other people that he worked with and a lot of the young firefighters that came up with him had a lot of respect for him,” Baur said.

Walsh’s SUV with Station 8 was parked outside the funeral home draped in a black ribbon in honor of the fallen battalion chief.

Walsh’s nephew said he knew how dedicated his uncle was to the firefighting community but up until this moment never realized the depth of his impact.

“The world has lost a great man, a great firefighter, someone that truly cared about Pittsburgh, cared about his city, cared about helping people, cared about his family,” Baur said.

Two firefighters will be standing watch over the battalion chief’s body overnight until his funeral procession on Monday morning, which will go from the funeral home to St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland.

