Woman, dog killed in Amwell Township trailer fire

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman and a dog died in a trailer fire in Amwell Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Washington County 911, emergency crews were called to Banetown Road at 4:08 p.m.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Rosalee Miller, 56.

No other injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

