Female pedestrian hit by vehicle in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the woman was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Road and University Drive at 5:45 p.m.

The driver and the vehicle stayed on scene.

The victim was flown to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group