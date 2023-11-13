Robberies in Pittsburgh, Robinson Township are connected, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police confirmed two recent armed robberies and a carjacking are all related.

The carjacking and first armed robbery took place in East Liberty Sunday night. Police say a man was sitting in his Audi station wagon in the Whole Foods parking lot when another man opened the driver’s side door and forced him out of the car at gunpoint.

A Chipolte on Freeport Road was robbed soon after. Police say a man put a gun against an employee’s back and demanded money.

The most recent robbery took place at an Eat’n Park in Robinson Township Monday morning.

Employees had just started their day when Robinson Township Police say a man held employees at gunpoint demanding all of the cash in the register.

Pittsburgh police are investigating the first two incidents and Robinson Township Police are investigating the third robbery.

