ON 11 AT 11: What adjustments are being made to the residential reentry program to keep people safe?

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV

ON 11 AT 11: What adjustments are being made to the residential reentry program to keep people safe? Stock photo of a prison cell. (allanswart/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PITTSBURGH — Renewal, the residential reentry program or halfway house, has been in the headlines recently for several cases involving inmates who escaped and committed crimes while on the run.

11 Investigates sat down with Renewal’s CEO Doug Williams after the first high-profile case.

“We’re willing to come forward and be held accountable and talk to someone like you when not-so-good things happen,” Williams said.

On 11 at 11, what’s happened since and what’s being done to keep our streets safe.

