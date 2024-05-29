Female shot in leg in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A female was shot in the leg in Homewood Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were alerted to a five-round ShotSpotter in the 7300 block of Formosa Way just before 1 p.m.

Officers in the area heard the shots and found a female victim in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue. She had been shot in the lower leg.

The victim, whose age is unknown at this time, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said witnesses saw two or three people flee the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group