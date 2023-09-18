Fill the Boot: Pittsburgh firefighters raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighters have been raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association by filling the boot for nearly seven decades.

During the morning rush, Pittsburgh Fire Lt. Chuck Lewis made his way through traffic on West Liberty Avenue by the Liberty Tunnel, asking for donations.

Firefighters from Professional Fire Fighters Association Local No. 1 are hitting the streets with boots in hand throughout the city from sun up to sun down.

Donations will also be accepted through a QR code on the boot and at city fire stations.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1954, after the International Firefighters Association signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice. It vowed to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

For Lt. Lewis, Fill the Boot is personal. He’s a third-generation firefighter. His grandfather and father participated in the fundraiser, too.

The firefighters hope to raise thousands of dollars.

