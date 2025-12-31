Final preparations made for Pittsburgh’s First Night, visitors asked to be mindful of snowy weather

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is preparing for its New Year’s Eve Celebrations, with some changes this year.

“Because of the construction, we were unable to do our annual parade the way we wanted to. And so we’ve kind of reimagined that and we’re making sure that the energy carries through, though,” said Derek Scalzott of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The event, in its 32nd year, will kick off around 7 p.m. and feature the rising ball, ice carving, tree lightings and fireworks.

Attendees can also enjoy performances from local entertainment ranging from music, comedy and dance, including the Battle of the Bands competition on the Highmark Stage starting at 10 p.m.

The night will end with a countdown to the new year as the Future of Pittsburgh Ball will be raised 75 feet over the Highmark Stage with fireworks to usher in the start of 2026.

Pittsburgh Police has increased personnel at its public safety bureaus, “to provide maximum security coverage in the Cultural District.”

Allegheny County Emergency Services is encouraging everyone to be mindful of the weather ahead of travel, use legal fireworks at a safe distance from people, homes and buildings and make plans for a safe travel home from any festivities.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says they are working with law enforcement to ensure a safe evening.

“We’re in close coordination with the city, the county, public and private, public safety officials. We are making sure that this is a safe, accessible, welcoming environment for everyone,” said Scalzott.

The full list of events can be found here.

