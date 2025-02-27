Financial improvements emerge for Independence Health System

Independence Health System’s financial picture continues to improve, according to financial disclosures released.

Independence sprang to life in 2023 with the merger of Butler Health System and Excela Health. The combination of the health systems in Butler, Clarion and Westmoreland counties initially saw some rocky financial times. While both Butler Health and Excela Health continue to post losses, the losses are smaller than they were a year ago.

Excela reported a loss of $5.6 million on revenue of $357.6 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2024, compared to a loss of $15.3 million on revenue of $331.5 million in the same period in 2023. Excela also trimmed its operating loss margin to -1.6% from -4.6% and its net loss margin to -0.1% from -4.2% in the same period, according to the disclosure.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group