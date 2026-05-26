Allegheny County Council unanimously votes for Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis as next president

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Allegheny County Council has voted in a new president.

Councilmembers unanimously selected Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis, who was the only person nominated, as the next president.

She becomes the first woman to be president of Allegheny County Council.

Her nomination came after the former council president, Patrick Catena, resigned. In the weeks prior to his resignation, Catena, a former candidate for the state House in the May 19 Democratic primary, was embroiled in a controversy over mailers from his campaign.

The mailer appeared to target his opponent, Brittany Bloom, claiming she receives support from “an extreme left group that advocates for transgender athletes in our sports.”

That drew widespread criticism from community members and fellow council members, seven of whom voiced their intention to remove Catena from the presidency if he didn’t resign.

Bloam ultimately defeated Catena in the race for the District 45 Democratic nomination.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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