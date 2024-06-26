Fire at abandoned garage in Aliquippa under investigation

A fire at an abandoned garage in Aliquippa is under investigation.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Erie Avenue.

The Ambridge Fire Department and Center Township Fire Department responded to the scene. A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the fire was contained to the abandoned building.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-775-0880.

