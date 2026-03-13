Fire breaks out in bedroom of West Mifflin home

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A fire broke out inside the bedroom of a home in West Mifflin on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Sylvan Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

The West Mifflin Fire Chief told Channel 11 that two people inside the home got out safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to a bedroom in the back of the house, the chief said.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

