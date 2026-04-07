Fire breaks out in kitchen of Avalon apartment

AVALON, Pa. — A fire broke out at an apartment building in Avalon on Monday morning.

Crews were called to Ohio River Boulevard at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue around 4 a.m.

The Avalon Volunteer Fire Company said when they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the multi-unit building. Crews discovered a fire in the kitchen in one of the apartments.

Fire officials said the fire was brought quickly under control and was mostly contained to the one unit.

Crews were on the scene for about two and a half hours. Route 65 was shut down at the time.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

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