Smoke pours from brickyard in Beaver County

A massive plume of smoke is pouring from a brickyard in Beaver County.

Beaver County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 600 block of Morris Street in Darlington Township at 1:53 p.m. on Monday. The smoke appears to be coming from the site of the Brickyard Auto Parts.

Darlington Council President Terry McKeel and several other community residents are hearing what they believe are explosions coming from the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

