Fire briefly interrupts demolition of former Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A fire disrupted the demolition of the old Century III Mall on Wednesday.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the site at 8:52 a.m. for reports of black smoke.

By the time firefighters got there, the demo crews had already put out the fire using water cans.

Roofing material caught fire while the crews were removing steel beams.

No injuries were reported.

