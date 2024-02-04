Fire burns hole through roof of house in Unity Township

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire caused heavy damage to a house in Unity Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters and medics were called to the 200 block of 2nd Street at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

A large part of the roof of the house appears to have collapsed after the fire burned a hole through it.

Part of the houses’s siding was destroyed too.

Crews used a hose at the top of a ladder extended by part of one of their trucks to put out flames inside the house, pouring the water down through the hole in the roof.

Firefighters say at least four people and three animals live in the home but they all made it out safely.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation to find a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

