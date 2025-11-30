12 people escape New Castle triplex fire

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Firefighters battled huge flames from a building in New Castle on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a building on Waldo Street with three apartments inside. Fire officials tell Channel 11 it started in the top-floor apartment. A resident woke up to their couch on fire.

Video shared with Channel 11 showed flames shooting out of the roof.

Cell Video of Waldo St Fire

By the time our crew got on scene, the roof had collapsed.

Fire officials tell us that 12 people got out safely, but two pets belonging to the top-floor apartment died.

