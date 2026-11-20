BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews were called to a Butler County movie theater early Friday.

A Butler County 911 official said crews responded to Moraine Point Cinemas in Butler Township at 1:56 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer saw multiple fire engines on scene.

It’s unclear what happened and whether the theater sustained any damage.

Friday morning, the theater posted on social media, saying, “Thank you to everyone in our community for your care and support. We’re grateful for the rapid response of the fire crews and that nobody was injured. We will have an update soon. Thank you for your patience!”

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