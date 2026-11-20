PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A broken underground valve created a sinkhole that blocked a portion of a busy intersection in Pleasant Hills, leaving nearby residents without running water Friday morning.

The roadway broke open at the intersection of Bruceton Road and Delano Drive after a valve failed underneath East Bruceton Road. The sinkhole opened directly in front of homes, impacting water service and involving utility provider Pennsylvania American Water.

Residents in the area noticed the disruption early in the day. Alanna Schilling, who lives nearby, realized something was wrong when her sink stopped working.

“I woke up this morning, just went to wash my hands and had a trickle of water coming out of the faucet,” Schilling said. She soon spotted the collapsed pavement nearby. “Took a peek up the road and saw a fire hydrant. I thought that might’ve been the source of it, but once I drove by, I saw the very large hole in the road.”

Other neighbors adapted to the sudden water outage during their morning routines. Nicolette Seifert, a Pleasant Hills resident, said her family improvised.

“Well, we used mouthwash,” Seifert said as she put her daughter on the school bus. Resident James Droznek expressed frustration with local utility issues. “There’s always problems around here,” Droznek said. “The wind blows, the power goes out.”

Pennsylvania American Water told Channel 11 that water should be restored by the end of the business day on Friday. Check here for more updates as we continue to monitor the repair.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group