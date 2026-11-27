PITTSBURGH — Damp and chilly conditions can be expected for much of your Black Friday.

As temperatures fall into the upper 30s, a lot of us will see rain transition to snow showers or a mix of rain and snow showers later this morning. This will continue for much of the afternoon with wind chills all day in the low to mid-30s.

Wind Chills 11/27/2026 Wind Chills 11/27/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Overnight Snowfall Forecast 11/27-28/2026 Overnight Snowfall Forecast 11/27-28/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Occasional showers mixed with snow can be expected tonight with steadier snow expected over the mountains. The last of the precipitation should exit Saturday morning, with a little sun breaking out for the afternoon.

A brief warm-up can be expected ahead of a cold front Sunday, but showers will return for the late afternoon and evening. Behind the front, highs will fall back into the low 40s early next week.

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