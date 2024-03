REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No one was hurt in a fire in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a house on 5th Street in Redstone Township just after 10 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw broken windows and smoke damage on both floors of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

