Fire damages funeral home in Fayette County

By WPXI.com News Staff
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a funeral home in Fayette County.

Firefighters were called to the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home in Connellsville in the 400 block of Pittsburgh Street at 2:03 p.m. on Thursday.

There was a hole in the roof and damage to the building’s siding.

No injuries were reported.

