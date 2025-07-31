Fire damages funeral home in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a funeral home in Fayette County.
Firefighters were called to the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home in Connellsville in the 400 block of Pittsburgh Street at 2:03 p.m. on Thursday.
There was a hole in the roof and damage to the building’s siding.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group