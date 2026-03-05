Fire damages garage in Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Fire damaged a garage in Upper St. Clair on Thursday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Southern Hilands Drive at 2:40 p.m.

Fire officials on scene tell Channel 11 that the fire started in the garage, but was quickly extinguished.

Our crew saw debris littering the inside of the garage.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

