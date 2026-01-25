House’s contents ‘likely a total loss’ after fire in Washington County, officials say

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Washington County on Saturday.

In a social media post, the South Strabane Fire Department said emergency crews were called to Roupe Road in the township’s eastern area just after 2 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from a home’s basement. Additional crews were called in to help.

South Strabane officials say the residents were not home at the time of the fire, but the house’s contents are “likely a total loss.”

The Washington Salvation Army assisted on scene by providing food and snacks to first responders.

