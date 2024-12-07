Fire damages house in North Union Township

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a house in North Union Township on Saturday.

Fayette County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 90 block of Reppert Boulevard at 1:54 p.m.

Flames burned a hole through part of the house and caused heavy damage to its roof.

Smoke was still coming off the building when Channel 11 arrived at the scene.

Investigators said a family lives in the house but they were okay.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:18 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group