Patients seeking menopausal hormone therapy patches are facing ongoing supply shortages, forcing some to travel across state lines or alter their dosages. Medical providers report a surge in inquiries as women struggle to obtain prescriptions that treat symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and sleep disturbances.

Dr. Sarah Foster Richina, director of the UPMC Magee-Womens Midlife Health Center, said clinic staff members are fielding persistent calls from affected patients.

“We’re inundated with calls from patients who are struggling to find their patches,” Foster Richina said. She added, “Yes, patients are traveling across state lines.”

The shortage has led patients to visit multiple pharmacies, drive to West Virginia, cut patches in half or wear two at once due to unavailable dosages.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Natalie Mihalek is one of those women.

“We’re hearing this from our constituents, and we understand there are things you can do once a shortage is declared, so from PA, we’re begging you to go ahead and do that,” Mihalek said.

The Food and Drug Administration wrote her back and told her that there is no nationwide shortage and it must be a Pennsylvania problem.

Disagreement has emerged over whether the scarcity is limited to Pennsylvania or spans the country, prompting calls for an official shortage declaration amid concerns over the FDA’s prioritization of women’s health.

Foster Richina advised patients to consult health care providers about substitute options, noting the disruption could extend long term.

“It’s worth having that conversation and having a backup plan so when and if you can’t find your patch, because this is predicted for the next, foreseeable few years potentially,” Foster Richina said.

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