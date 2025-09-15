ROCHESTER, Pa. — A fire destroyed one house and damaged another in Beaver County on Sunday.

Rochester Fire Chief Michael Mamone II confirms crews were called to the 400 block of New York Avenue in Rochester around 11 a.m.

The fire started in the house’s backyard and then spread inside the house.

Five people were sleeping in the home at the time, Mamome says. Rochester police alerted them to the fire, and they were able to escape.

No injuries were reported, but the house is a total loss, Mamone says. The Red Cross is assisting them.

A next-door home experienced some slight melting and damage.

“Due to the dry conditions, everyone needs to (be) diligent when discarding cigarettes and other flammable materials,” Mamone said.

Photos provided to Channel 11 by Gavin Thunberg show flame spouting out of the home and heavy smoke surrounding the structure.

Fire destroys home, damages another in Beaver County

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group