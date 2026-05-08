Here’s how to win VIP tickets to Pennsylvania’s America250 concert series

Music fans can win exclusive VIP tickets to the upcoming Commonwealth Concert Series celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

What is the concert series?

The free Commonwealth Concert Series will hit five cities between May 23 and June 27. Nelly and Third Eye Blind are co-headliners for the Pittsburgh performance, which will be held Saturday, June 27, at Point State Park.

“Pennsylvania was the center of Revolutionary America, so no state has a stronger claim to this 250th anniversary,” America250PA Executive Director Cassandra Coleman said. “Now, we’re giving fans a chance to be at the center of this celebration—bringing them right up to the rail for a truly historic musical experience.”

What does the VIP prize include?

Organizers say the VIP package gives fans a chance to secure the best spots as tour stops reach capacity.

The prize includes guaranteed access, even for stops that have reached their limit, and a dedicated viewing area right in front of the stage.

Winners also get commemorative America250 merchandise.

How do I enter to win?

Fans must first register for a free general admission ticket to the tour stop they want to attend. You can do that by visiting America250PA.org.

Once you’re registered, you can sign up for the VIP giveaway using the official sign-up page.

Winners will be chosen in spurts before each tour stop.

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