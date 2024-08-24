Fire Marshal investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at vacant Duquesne duplex

DUQUESNE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after firefighters were called to a vacant duplex in Duquesne on Saturday afternoon.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Catharine Street after 2 p.m.

City of Duquesne Fire Chief Frank Cobb said when he arrived on scene the duplex was a “ball of fire” and fully engulfed in flames.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

He immediately called for a 2nd alarm to bring in additional manpower due to the size of the building and the heat index.

The duplex has no electric or gas utilities connected. It partially collapsed in the fire and is a total loss. Neighbors tell us the flames were so intense and hot they could be felt 200 feet away.

The fire also threatened two other neighboring homes. The people inside those homes were temporarily evacuated until the fire was out.

Cobb says this is the third time firefighters responded to a fire at this duplex in recent years. He called this fire suspicious and thinks arson could be to blame.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze. No one was hurt in the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group