40% of staff within a Pitt School of Pharmacy research center laid off

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A department within the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Pharmacy is facing cuts as part of restructuring.

The university tells Channel 11 that the Program Evaluation and Research Unit is losing about 40% of its staff in “necessary restructuring” to ensure long-term sustainability.

“While this was a difficult decision, be assured that it was made with careful consideration to maintain the quality and integrity of PERU ongoing projects and future endeavors. PERU remains fully committed to its mission of facilitating optimal health, well-being, recovery, and choice for patients and community members through their research and evaluation work,” a statement from Pitt reads in part.

