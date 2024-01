BOBTOWN, Pa. — A fire engulfed a house in Bobtown.

According to Greene County 911, the fire happened on Duff Street.

Photos shared with Channel 11 show smoke and flames shooting into the air and fire engulfing both the exterior and interior of the house.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze.

